Anne Hathaway reveals fertility struggle as she announces second pregnancy

Published 55 minutes ago on 25 July 2019

BY SERENA KAUR

Actor Anne Hathaway speaks during a ceremony to honour her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California May 9, 2019. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, July 25 ― Anne Hathaway took to social media earlier today to announce that she and husband Adam Schulman are expecting a second child.

Sharing a baby bump selfie on her Instagram, Hathaway captioned it simply as: “It’s not for a movie #2.”  

While sharing the joyous news, she also took a moment to talk about her fertility struggles: “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in 2012 and have a three-year-old son together, Jonathan Rosebanks Schulman.

 

