Taylor Swift surprises fans with new single ‘The Archer’ (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift’s forthcoming studio album, ‘Lover,’ is set for release August 23, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Universal Records via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — The intimate song will appear on her forthcoming new studio album, Lover, set for release on August 23.

The Archer, which was co-produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff, was first teased in the accompanying video for You Need to Calm Down with a GIF of an arrow hitting a target.

The song finds Swift addressing her insecurities in a seemingly happy relationship.

“Dark side, I search for your dark side/But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?/And I cut off my nose just to spite my face/Then I hate my reflection for years and years,” she sings.

Swift revealed The Archer in the middle of an Instagram live session on July 24, also announcing that it is the fifth track of her forthcoming album Lover.

Track five bears a particular significance for her fans as they noticed that Swift traditionally puts her most “honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal” songs in that slot.

“There’s a lot that’s covered, emotionally. And I really wanted to give you track five before album came out. Track five is kind of a tradition that really started with you guys, because I didn’t realise I was doing this, because as I was making albums, I don’t know why, but instinctively, I was putting a very emotional, honest track as track five,” she explained during her Instagram session.

The Archer follows the previously released ME! and You Need to Calm Down, which will also appear on Lover.

On July 23, MTV announced that the accompanying music videos for both songs have offered Swift ten nominations in the Video Music Awards, whose ceremony will take place on August 27.

Other artists competing for the Video of the Year award are 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers.

Listen to The Archer. — AFP-Relaxnews