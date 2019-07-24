Janelle Monae to star in second season of 'Homecoming'

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.— AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer and actress Janalle Monae (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) will take over the lead role from Julia Roberts in Amazon's Homecoming.

Adapted from Gimlet Media's podcast of the same name, Homecoming centres on a secret government facilitydesigned to help rehabilitate military veterans.

Roberts only had a one-season deal for the series, where she played Heidi, a caseworker at the organisation. Homecoming was her first TV series regular role. She will remain involved as an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail (Mr Robot).

Monae will portray a determined woman who wakes up to find herself drifting in a canoe with no idea of how she got there, or even her identity. Season two will also explore the storyline hinted at in the season one finale post-credits scene featuring Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale) up against his Geist Group superior Audrey Temple (Hong Chau).

Homecoming will be Monae's first lead role on a television series. She will next be seen in the role of Lady in the Disney+ live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp as well as in an upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic. — AFP-Relaxnews