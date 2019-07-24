First teaser trailer for Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Taika Waititi’s dark comedy ‘Jojo Rabbit’ that also stars Scarlett Johansson and Rebel Wilson among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — Fox Searchlight has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit.

Set during the early days of World War II, the dark comedy follows a young German boy named Jojo “Rabbit” Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). He finds himself in turmoil when he discovers that his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home.

The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lonely German boy Jojo ‘Rabbit’ Betzler (Davis) has his world view turned upside down when he discovers that his single mother Rosie (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.”

Jojo Rabbit is set for US release on October 18.