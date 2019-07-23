Kid Cudi, Kenya Barris team up on TV show based on new Cudi album

Rapper Kid Cudi — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Grammy winner Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, is partnering with Kenya Barris (Black-ish) for an adult-focused animated series to be soundtracked by Cudi's album Entergalactic.

The Netflix show, which the streaming platform said focuses on “a young man on his journey to discover love,” will be based on Cudi's forthcoming album Entergalatic.

Entergalactic, which is set to be released by Republic Records, will be Cudi's first solo record since 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

Cudi (How to Make it in America, Entourage) will star in, write, and executive produce the adult animated show. Barris, best known for creating the critically-acclaimed series Black-ish, will serve as executive producer, while Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America) will write and executive produce.

Cudi was recently cast in We Are Who We Are, the upcoming TV series from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) as well as the third season of Westworld.

Barris is next set to write, executive produce, and star in a comedy series titled Black Excellence opposite Rashida Jones. — AFP-Relaxnews