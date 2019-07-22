Milo Ventimiglia talks about ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ in new featurette (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ that stars Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried.

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — 20th Century Fox has released a new featurette for Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Art of Racing in the Rain that offers more footage from the heartfelt film.

Based on the book of the same name by Garth Stein, the film follows the journey Denny Swift (Ventimiglia) takes as an aspiring Formula One race car driver as seen through the eyes of his dog Enzo (voiced by Costner).

The film also stars Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Ryan Keira Armstrong and Martin Donovan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, The Art of Racing in the Rain is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life — his wife, Eve (Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.”

The Art of Racing in the Rain is set for US release on August 9.