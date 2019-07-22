HK celebrity Simon Yam recuperating well from stabbing

Two days after he was stabbed by a schizophrenia man, Hong Kong actor Simon Yam is recuperating from a second operation July 21, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ simonyamofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Hong Kong actor Simon Yam is recuperating after undergoing a second operation yesterday.

This was following an incident where he was stabbed by a man who reportedly has schizophrenia.

Sin Chew Daily reported Yam is currently at the intensive care unit of a hospital after the two-hour surgery.

Yam was stabbed in the abdomen on Saturday while attending a promotional event in southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

The 64-year-old was speaking on stage as a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store when a man suddenly charged towards him.

Sin Chew reported that the second surgery was to treat Yam's injuries to his right hand, that was sustained during the attack.

The wound measured two centimetres in length and three centimetres in depth.

Various media also reported that the man who stabbed Yam suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The 53-year-old suspect, who used a fruit knife to stab Yam, has been detained.