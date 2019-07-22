HBO shares trailer of Helen Mirren as ‘Catherine the Great’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from HBO’s upcoming miniseries ‘Catherine the Great’ that stars Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming historical drama Catherine the Great that stars Helen Mirren.

Mirren takes on the role of the tumultuous monarch who ruled the Russian empire and transformed its place in the world in the 18th century. The four-part miniseries will follow the end of Catherine’s reign and her affair with Russian military leader Grigory Potemkin (played by Jason Clarke) that helped shape the future of Russia.

Also starring are Joseph Quinn, Gina McKee, Rory Kinnear, Richard Roxburgh, Kevin R. McNally, Sam Palladio, Clive Russell and Antonia Clarke.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Set against the politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of Russian empress Catherine the Great, who wielded supreme power throughout Russia for nearly half of the 18th century, the limited series follows Catherine towards the end of her reign during her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin. Amid scandal, intrigue and immense conflict, they develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries and together serving as the architects of modern-day Russia.”

Catherine the Great is set to premiere on HBO this fall.