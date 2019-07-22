Camila Cabello opens up about coping with anxiety

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — Anxiety is an issue that effects everyone and Camila Cabello took to social media to share with fans her own struggles with it and how she learnt to overcome it.

In a lengthy post on Instagram yesterday, the pop star detailed her struggles with anxiety in the past including her fear of singing in front of people when she was younger.

“I remember growing up hearing stories of the singers I loved, all the stories sounded the same, kids who would grow up performing for their families and putting on talent shows for their parents when they were little who grew up to be dazzling to me. I was the opposite, I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door, I got teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed.

She went on to share: “I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that.

“I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me. There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying ‘Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.’ And that is literally how I can sum up how I’ve gotten to this point in my life.”

Cabello also noted that while she still feels anxious at times, she doesn’t let it get the better of her. “The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, ‘Let’s go’.”

She offered more wise words for her fans saying: “I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories.

“You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always, and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is.”



