Actress Song Hye-kyo to go on leave for the year, divorce to Song Joong-ki now official

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo will be slowing down for the rest of the year. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Newly-divorced South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo will be taking it slow for the rest of the year.

The Korea Times meanwhile reported today that the court had “approved a divorce settlement” with actor Song Joong-ki.

It said that the Seoul Family Court had a closed-door hearing for the divorce arrangement,

Only legal representatives of the two celebrities attended.

Earlier, Oriental Daily quoting lifestyle magazine Hong Kong Tatler reported Hye-kyo as saying that she would be on leave for the rest of the year.

“I need to give myself time,” she was reported as saying.

Except for fashion engagements, Hye-kyo will not be taking on other jobs and plans to relax.

After Hye-kyo and Joong-ki announced their separation, Hye-kyo continued with her promotionAL activities.

Recently, she attended a promotion activity in Monaco.

She also told Hong Kong Tatler that there will be new plans next year but did not confirm what they would be.

“Let's see if the stars align,” she said.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.