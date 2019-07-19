Matt Damon is teaming up with the director of ‘Spotlight’

The upcoming ‘Stillwater’ will be the first collaboration between Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 19 — The American actor is teaming up with Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar in 2016 for Spotlight, to star in Stillwater. Filming should begin next month.

In Stillwater, Damon will take on the role of Bill, an Oklahoma oil-rig worker who travels to the French city of Marseille to visit his daughter, who is in prison for a murder she denies having committed. In spite of language and cultural barriers, not to mention a complex judiciary, the father will do everything in his power to speak to his daughter. Amid his uphill battle, Bill meets a French woman, as well as his granddaughter, embarking on a self-discovery journey.

In addition to directing the feature film, Tom McCarthy co-wrote the script alongside Frenchmen Thomas Bidegain (A Prophet) and Noé Debré (Dheepan), and will be producing the film in partnership with Participant Media. Universal Pictures International will be distributing the production worldwide. At press time, only Matt Damon has been confirmed as being part of the cast.

“This is a wonderful script, centred on universal themes of connection and the search for truth, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences around the world,” said David Linde, the CEO of Participant, who had worked with Tom McCarthy on Spotlight, which was awarded Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay in 2016. Matt Damon had been called upon to play in the film, but had to pull out due to scheduling issues.

In the meantime, Matt Damon will be appearing in James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ‘66) alongside Christian Bale. — AFP-Relaxnews