BTS untouchable at home, selling more albums than all major labels combined

BTS sold more albums than the whole commercial music industry in South Korea combined. — Picture via Instagram/ BTS official

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — BTS has sold 4.8 million copies of albums this year alone back home in South Korea.

Weekly South Korean chart tracker Gaon, revealed that BTS’ sales eclipsed the total sales chalked up by the ‘big three’ South Korean major entertainment companies in JYP, SM, and YG which raked in 3.15 million copies.

Korean pop blog Allkpop reported that even adding in the takings of another outfit in Pledis’ which raked in 817,000 album sales, the numbers don’t come close to threatening the reign of the boyband at home.

BTS recently made it on Time magazine’s list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet for the third year in a row.

The K-pop septet was among the 25 people the US magazine unveiled for this year, which included US President Donald Trump, American musicians Ariana Grande and Cardi B, and the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.