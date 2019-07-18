‘The Little Mermaid’: Javier Bardem in talks to star as King Triton

Will Javier Bardem play King Triton in ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake? — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Rumours surrounding the cast of the remake of the 1989 Disney classic The Little Mermaid are coming fast and furious. Following Harry Styles, it is now Javier Bardem’s turn to be associated with the feature.

The Little Mermaid might just have found its king. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who won an Oscar in 2007 for the Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men, is in talks to play Ariel’s father, King Triton. He would be joining a cast already composed of American R&B singer Halle Bailey, who will star in the titular role, as well as former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who would lend his features to the role of Prince Eric.

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Spy) was chosen to play sea witch Ursula. Jacob Tremblay, who starred in Lenny Abrahamson’s 2005 opus Room, is being considered to lend his voice to Flounder the fish, while Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians) would voice Scuttle.

Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Nine, Memoirs of a Geisha, Chicago, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) is set to direct The Little Mermaid. The film will tell the story of Ariel, a siren who, wishing to become a human after falling in love with Prince Eric, strikes a deal with the villainous Ursula.

Shooting should begin in early 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews