Chance the Rapper reveals details for his next album

Chance the Rapper’s next album will be out on July 26. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — The rapper from Chicago divulged new information about his much-anticipated new album during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Although Chance the Rapper’s next record is already available for pre-order, fans haven’t known the release date or even its title. It will be called The Big Day and be available on July 26.

The album follows 2016’s Coloring Book. Since then, the American musician has collaborated with Jeremih on Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama and Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: Re-Wrapped.

Last year he also released the singles Work Out and The Man Who Has Everything.

Watch Chance the Rapper announce his album’s release date on Jimmy Fallon’s show below: — AFP-Relaxnews