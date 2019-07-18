‘Cats’: Idris Elba and Taylor Swift take us behind the scenes (VIDEO)

Filming for the Tom Hooper-directed film adaptation of 'Cats' started in December 2018. — Picture courtesy of Universal Pictures/Youtube

LONDON, July 18 — Christmas comes early this year: as we wait for the legendary musical to make its silver-screen debut this December, Idris Elba has gifted fans with a short behind-the-scenes video from the set. Besides giving us an exclusive sneak peek at the rehearsals, the clip also heralded the release of the first trailer, set for this coming Friday, July 19. The cast of Cats will include Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson.

In just a few short months, the film adaptation of Broadway musical Cats will finally be in theatres. Idris Elba has given us a behind-the-scenes peek at the filming of the production with a short video shared on his Instagram account.

The Brit, who will be playing villain Macavity, is shown rehearsing a choreography alongside singer Taylor Swift, who will be starring as Bombalurina. The short 17-second video also provides us with a glimpse of the spectacular, oversized set, with props that make the actors appear as big as house cats.

Through a longer YouTube video uploaded by Universal Pictures, viewers can delve into the world of T. S. Eliot (the poet who inspired the musical) as revisited by Tom Hooper, the director of the film adaptation.

In interview sequences, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Rebel Wilson share their experiences working on the feline adventure, with Jennifer Hudson confiding: “When I first heard I was going to be in Cats, instantly I felt the pressure,” adding “this musical is timeless.”

While the actors featured in the exclusive clip will be playing cats on screen, none of them are shown in costume: “We used digital fur technology to create the most perfect covering of fur,” reveals Hooper.

The exclusive morsel serves as an appetizer for the film’s first trailer, which is coming tomorrow, July 19. The feature will be released to theatres the week of Christmas. — AFP-Relaxnews