Rock band Metallica to unleash new illustrated children’s book

‘The ABCs of Metallica’ will feature alphabetical rhymes highlighting important moments that defined the band from its founding in 1981. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — American heavy metal band Metallica have announced they will soon launch a children’s book based on the group’s history, with the title set for release in the fall.

According to media, the kid-friendly book — dubbed The ABCs of Metallica — will feature alphabetical rhymes highlighting important moments that defined the band from its founding in 1981.

Co-authored by Howie Abrams, with drawings by Michael “Kaves” McLeer, the illustrated tome will look back at the history of the rock group “from, duh, A to Z”, and will be available for purchase in stores and digitally from November 26, with copies available via the band’s website here.

A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to Metallica’s charity foundation “All Within My Hands”, which aims to fight hunger and support workforce education in struggling communities.

Commenting on the impending book release, Metallica wrote the following in a statement on their website:

We have a new book coming out and this time it rhymes! We’re having a bit of fun as The ABCs of Metallica hits the shelves and online book stores on November 26, 2019, all for a great cause with a portion of the proceeds benefiting All Within My Hands as we continue to support workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us. The book is co-authored by Howie Abrams (The Merciless Book of Metal Lists, Hip-Hop Alphabet), with illustrations by Michael “Kaves” McLeer, who participated in Metallica’s Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012.

This latest venture from Metallica follows the release of their own brand of whiskey, which debuted last year and comes as the group prepares for a fresh concert with the San Francisco Symphony in September, titled “S&M2” (via Pitchfork). — AFP-Relaxnews