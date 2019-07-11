'The Mindy Project' actor Chris Messina to play against Peter Dinklage in thriller 'I Care a Lot'

Chris Messina will soon be sharing the silver screen with Martin Krejcí and Chloë Sevigny in drama 'The True Adventures of Wolfboy.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — The Sharp Objects actor will share the screen with Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage and Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike in J. Blakeson's forthcoming thriller I Care a Lot according to US media outlets. The film's release date has no yet been confirmed, as filming is underway.

In I Care a Lot, Chris Messina will portray a lawyer for Peter Dinklage's gangster character. The film will tell the story of Marla Grayson, a successful legal guardian with a talent for turning the law in her favour — and her clients' disadvantage; after carefully picking a seemingly perfect client she realises that things may not be as they seem.

British screenwriter and director Blakeson will bring both his talents to this drama, his third feature following 2009's The Disappearance of Alice Creed and 2016's The 5th Wave. At this point no release date has been announced for the forthcoming production.

Chris Messina, who got his big break alongside Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project from 2012 to 2017, followed up with the HBO mini-series Sharp Objects in 2018, opposite Amy Adams.

Since then, the American actor has been keeping busy with roles in the Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), with Margot Robbie, in which he will play serial killer and Batman adversary Victor Zsasz, and in Gia Coppola's Mainstream alongside Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), and in thriller The Secrets We Keep alongside Noomi Rapace. — AFP-Relaxnews