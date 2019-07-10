Illness forces Sting to call off second gig

British singer Sting performs onstage in this file picture. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 10 — British singer Sting cancelled a slew of concerts in Europe today, blaming an unspecified illness for keeping him off the stage since the beginning of the week.

Hours after calling off an appearance in Munich, Germany slated for Wednesday evening, the former Police frontman’s website said shows in another German city Stuttgart as well as Slavkov u Brna in the Czech Republic scheduled for Thursday and Friday would also not go ahead.

“It is with great regret that Sting’s concerts... will be cancelled,” the statement read.

“Sting is under the weather and under doctor’s orders,” it continued, saying he was “forced” not to take to the stage.

“Sting sincerely regrets disappointing or causing any inconvenience to the fans” and will be offering refunds to the disappointed concert-goers.

The string of cancellations for 67-year-old Sting, who has more than 100 million album sales to his name, began when he called off a Monday appearance at a jazz festival in Ghent, Belgium.

So far he has not revealed what illness prompted him to send out an SOS.

The former teacher was the face of the massively successful Police before launching a solo career in 1985.

He has also thrown his star power behind activist causes like freeing Nelson Mandela or protecting the Amazon rainforest.

Sting is also well-known as a keen yoga practitioner. ― AFP