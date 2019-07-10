‘Big Lebowski’ spin-off ‘The Jesus Rolls’ out in 2020

John Turturro directs ‘The Jesus Rolls’, set to come out in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — The Jesus Rolls, a spin-off of The Big Lebowski that was previously known as Going Places, will be out in American theatres in the beginning of 2020. That’s at least what Screen Media, which acquired the national distribution rights, is planning. John Turturro, who wrote and directed the film, will reprise his role as Jesus Quintana opposite Audrey Tautou and Susan Sarandon.

More than 20 years after its release in theatres, the world of The Big Lebowski is coming back in a spin-off movie. Called The Jesus Rolls, the feature-length film drawn from the Coen brothers’ cult classic will follow the Jesus Quintana character played by Turturro in the 1998 film.

In addition to playing the character, the actor is the screenwriter and director. Bobby Cannavale, Tautou, Jon Hamm, Sarandon, and Pete Davidson are also part of the project. However, it’s not clear whether Jeff Bridges will be back as The Dude.

The film depicts the sexually-tense, complicated relationships of a trio of misfits who become fugitives from the law when they get on the wrong side of an armed hairstylist.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” stated Turturro. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of The Jesus to American audiences.”

According to Deadline, the Coen brothers were not involved with the new film but gave “their blessing” to the concept.

Formerly known as Going Places, the new film is in part a remake of Bertrand Blier’s classic French film Les Valseuses (whose English title was Going Places).

In 1998’s The Big Lebowski, Turturro played Jesus Quintana, a convict who did time for exhibitionism in front of an underage bowling fan. His bowling adversary, ‘The Dude’, was played by Jeff Bridges. ― AFP-Relaxnews