Siti Nurhaliza to perform in Adelaide, Australia in October as part of OzAsia Festival

Malaysian songstress Datuk Siti Nurhaliza will be performing in Australia in October. — Instagram/ sitinurhalizafansclub

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Malaysian queen of pop Datuk Siti Nurhaliza will be performing in Australia in October.

The 40-year-old singer shared the news of the special concert that will be held at Festival Theatre, Adelaide on Oct 18 in conjunction with OzAsia Festival.

“To all my fans, let’s go to Adelaide,” ProjekMMO reported.

“To my fans in Australia, this is the time to meet me. Let’s meet at Adelaide in October.”

Tickets are priced at an early bird offer of A$78 (RM223.86).

For further details, visit the official site at OzAsia Festival.