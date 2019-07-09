Renee Zellweger takes centre stage as Judy Garland in ‘Judy’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from biopic ‘Judy’ that stars Renee Zellweger as legendary actress Judy Garland.

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment have released a new trailer for upcoming biopic Judy that sees Renee Zellweger star as legendary actress Judy Garland.

The film focuses on the time Garland struggled with her deteriorating health while she was in London for a series of sold-out concerts. She died of an accidental overdose just months after the tour ended at the age of 47 in London.

The film also stars Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell, Bella Ramsey, Royce Pierreson and Arthur McBain.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of ‘the world’s greatest entertainer’.”

Judy is set for US release on September 27.