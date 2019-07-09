INXS shares new version of ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ with French singer Mylene Farmer

Late Australian singer Michael Hutchence. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — The song, originally released in 1988, appears on the soundtrack of Mystify: A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence, which is a new documentary about the life of the band’s late frontman.

The new version of Never Tear Us Apart, which was co-produced by INXS drummer Jon Farriss, features guest vocals by French singer Mylene Farmer.

This is not the first time that Farmer reinterprets Never Tear Us Apart, as she has previously recorded another version of the song for INXS’s 2010 tribute album Original Sin.

It also featured American singer-songwriter Ben Harper, who has been known for regularly performing the ballad at his concerts.

Several artists have covered Never Tear Us Apart over the years, including Courtney Barnett, Paloma Faith and Joe Cocker.

This new version of the song is featured on the accompanying soundtrack of documentary Mystify: A Musical Journey with Michael Hutchence.

The record, which dropped July 5 and is divided into four “sides” in reference to cassettes, features several unreleased material by the Australian band. Among them is a new version of their 1993 hit Please (You Got That) featuring Ray Charles.

Mystify: A Musical Journey with Michael Hutchence, which arrived in Australian theatres on July 4, examines the life and career of Michael Hutchence through archival footage shot by the singer himself and by his intimate partners, such as Australian pop star Kylie Minogue.

Listen to the new version of Never Tear Us Apart featuring Farmer: — AFP-Relaxnews