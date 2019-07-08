‘Spider-Man’ flies again, leading US box office

A giant spider-man balloon is seen above the red carpet along a closed Hollywood Blvd outside the TCL Chinese Theatre for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ in Los Angeles, California June 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Once again Spider-Man seems to be trapping everything that flies by: Spider-Man: Far From Home took in an impressive US$93.6 million (RM387.08 million) in North America over the US holiday weekend and has passed the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated yesterday.

This latest in the Spider-Man franchise, made by Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, set a record six-day total for a Tuesday release of US$185.1 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Its story line follows on blockbuster Avengers: Endgame to focus on how Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) confront a world without Iron Man. Also starring are Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and J.B. Smoove.

Coming in second in its third week out was Disney/Pixar collaboration Toy Story 4, at US$34.3 million. The film again features the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, the eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as space toy Buzz Lightyear.

In third, at US$10.8 million, was Universal’s alternate-universe romantic comedy Yesterday. Himesh Patel stars as a struggling musician who, after a mysterious global blackout, is the only person in the world to remember the Beatles and their music — and takes full advantage of it.

Patel does his own singing; Danny Boyle, of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire fame, directs.

Fourth spot went to Warner Bros. horror film Annabelle Comes Home, at US$9.8 million.

In fifth was Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, taking in US$7.6 million in its seventh week out.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

Midsommar (US$6.6 million)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (US$4.8 million)

Men in Black: International (US$3.6 million)

Avengers: Endgame (US$3.1 million)

Rocketman (US$2.8 million) — AFP