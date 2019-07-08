Mariah Carey's hilarious take on the bottle top challenge (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey is known for her meme-worthy Internet takes . — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Mariah Carey entertained the Internet with her amusing take on the bottle cap challenge.

The bottle cap challenge is an Internet round robin of sorts where people put up videos of their attempts to kick off a bottle cap instead of, oh, unscrewing it.

Mariah Carey tweeted her own response on Twitter and has proven to be very much on-brand.

Watch her unscrew a bottle cap with her weapon of choice below:

Just where did the challenge originate? On June 25, Farabi Davietchin, a taekwondo instructor and fighter posted a picture of himself kicking a cap off a bottle.

He then challenged fighter Errolson Hugh to do the same and from there, an Internet meme was born.

You can see other people's attempts via the hashtag #bottletopchallenge