Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Mariah Carey's hilarious take on the bottle top challenge (VIDEO)

Published 45 minutes ago on 08 July 2019

Mariah Carey is known for her meme-worthy Internet takes . — AFP pic
Mariah Carey is known for her meme-worthy Internet takes . — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Mariah Carey entertained the Internet with her amusing take on the bottle cap challenge.

The bottle cap challenge is an Internet round robin of sorts where people put up videos of their attempts to kick off a bottle cap instead of, oh, unscrewing it.

Mariah Carey tweeted her own response on Twitter and has proven to be very much on-brand.

Watch her unscrew a bottle cap with her weapon of choice below:

 

You can see other people's attempts via the hashtag #bottletopchallenge

Related Articles

In Showbiz