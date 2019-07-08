Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dead at 20

US actor Cameron Boyce arrives for WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, California April 25, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Cameron Boyce, a young Disney Channel star, has died at age 20 in Los Angeles, Disney CEO Robert Iger confirmed yesterday.

Boyce died in his sleep Saturday from an ongoing medical condition, his family told celebrity news outlet TMZ.

Boyce was known for his starring role in the Disney series and movie Descendants, the comedy series Jessie, and Disney XD series Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

He also had parts in the feature films Mirrors, Eagle Eye, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die,” Iger tweeted.

“Our prayers go out to his family and his friends,” he said. — AFP-Relaxnews