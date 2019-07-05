Watch the first trailer for 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' (VIDEO)

Ashton Sanders plays RZA, founding member of music group Wu-Tang Clan in Hulu's miniseries 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga.' — Image courtesy of Hulu/Youtube via AFP

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Hulu will be featuring biopic miniseries Wu-tang: An American Saga starting September 4. Ahead of this, the streaming platform has released a trailer showing Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Get Down).

In Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu charts the origins of the rap group in 10 episodes which will be available from Wednesday, September 4. The American streaming service will offer the first three episodes on the day of the series' launch, and then will air a new episode each week.

The televised biopic covers the group's formation amid the cocaine and crack trafficking of '90s New York. It follows the individuals who would ultimately become the group's members starting with Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, who fought to turn a dozen young black men pulled between the worlds of music and crime into one of the biggest rap groups in the United States.

Brought to the forefront by his role in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, Ashton Sanders plays Bobby Diggs as he becomes now-legendary RZA, the group's leader. Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Get Down) plays Sha Rader.

Siddiq Saunderson (Messiah) is Dennis “D-Love” Coles, alias Ghostface Killah. Marcus Callender (Power) plays Oliver “Power” Grant, Zolee Griggs (Ballers) is Shurrie, Dennis's girlfriend, and Erika Alexander (Get Out, Black Lightning) is Linda, a mother of four who doesn't have the easiest of lives.

The miniseries was created by RZA, the group's leader, with the help of Alex Tse (Superfly) for the screenplay and Chris Robinson (The New Edition Story) as director. Robinson is also co-executive producer alongside Alex Tse, RZA, and Method Man. The group's other members, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and even the company managing the legacy of Ol'Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004, are consulting producers.

With 40 million albums sold around the world and five gold and platinum records, the Wu-Tang Clan is considered one of the most influential groups in hip-hop music. — AFP-Relaxnews