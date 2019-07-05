New TV spot for Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘Stuber’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Stuber’ that stars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — 20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for upcoming action comedy Stuber that stars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

Nanjiani plays an Uber driver who finds himself caught up in an action-packed ride involving lots of criminals after a cop (Bautista) hails a ride with him.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.”

The film also stars Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin and Jimmy Tatro.

Stuber is set for US release on July 12.