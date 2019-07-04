Two 'True Blood' alumni are adapting novel 'Lock Every Door' as a TV series

'Lock Every Door' is the third thriller by Riley Sager, following 2017’s 'Final Girls' and 2018’s 'The Last Time I Lied.' — Picture courtesy of Penguin Random House via AFP

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — After having worked together on the series True Blood, former showrunner Brian Buckner will be reunited with screenwriter and producer Angela Robinson to adapt Riley Sager's novel Lock Every Door, according to Deadline.

The dramatic thriller, which just came out, tells the story of a young woman working in a New York building concealing dark secrets.

Lock Every Door, released on July 2 in the United States, tells the story of a young woman whose new job at a high-class New York apartment building might cost her more than her paycheck brings in.

Broke and heartbroken, Jules Larsen accepts a very peculiar job at the Bartholomew, one of Manhattan's most sought after — and mysterious — buildings.

As part of the agreement, the newly recruited house sitter is forbidden from having any visitors, spending the night away, or disturbing any of the residents, who are either rich, famous, or both. Impressed by the splendour of the residence, Jules abides by the terms and leaves her past behind.

The young woman soon comes across Ingrid, a sitter in another one of the building's apartments, who reveals that the Bartholomew hides a dark history behind its gorgeous facade. Jules ignores the story until the next day, when she learns that Ingrid has gone missing.

To develop the TV adaptation of the novel, Brian Buckner and Angela Robinson will be reunited, five years after the finale of True Blood, of which they were the screenwriters. The exercise should come naturally for the pair as the HBO vampire drama was itself an adaptation of the Charlaine Harris novel The Southern Vampire Mysteries.

Buckner will be writing and executive producing the upcoming show, while Robinson will sit in the director's chair, according to Deadline. The project will bring together Paramount Television and Anonymous Content in co-producing alongside writer Riley Sager, who will also handle executive producer duties. — AFP-Relaxnews