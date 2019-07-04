Rapper Nas reveals more about next project ‘The Lost Tapes II’

American rapper Nas. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — The American rapper has unveiled a seconds-long teaser in which he lists the participants to his next album, The Lost Tapes II, to be released July 19.

As reported by Pitchfork, the album will be a compilation of unreleased tracks, originally recorded during the sessions for albums Hip Hop is Dead, Life is Good, as well as latest effort NASIR and his self-titled album.

A whole bevy of guest stars such as such as Kanye West, RZA, No I.D., Pharrell Williams and Swizz Beatz will be featured.

The rapper released the first volume of the Lost Tapes back in 2002. — AFP-Relaxnews