Kanye West recruits Charlie Wilson in new single ‘Brothers’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — The much-teased collaboration appears on television channel BET’s drama series Tales, whose second season premiered on July 2.

The song, produced by 7 Aurelius and Irv Gotti, sees the two artists asking for forgiveness for their wrongdoings.

“Should’ve lit cigars, when your baby was born/Should have shouted you out, dedicated a song (Oh, oh)/I can say I was wrong, I can take the blame/’Cause brothers don’t always have to share the same name,” they sing in the opening verse.

Record producer Irv Gotti, who also created the anthology series Tales, said in a statement that “producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the Tales series has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career.”

While the song has yet to hit streaming platforms, Gotti shared a full version of Brothers on his social media.

Brothers is West’s latest single with longtime collaboration Charlie Wilson. The pair has teamed up on several occasions in the past, most notably on Bound 2.

It is still unclear whether Brothers will appear on West’s supposedly forthcoming new album, Yandhi, whose release has already been postponed twice. His last solo full-length, ye, dropped in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews