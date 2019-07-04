Gangnam police probe continues into alleged sexual harassment by member of K-Pop boyband Shinhwa

Police investigation into allegations that Shinhwa member Minwoo had sexually harassed two women will continue despite the entertainer claimed it was just a misunderstanding. — Image from Facebook/Shinhwa Lee Min Woo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Police investigations into allegations of a member of K-Pop boyband Shinhwa sexually harassing two women will continue, despite the entertainer claiming it was just a misunderstanding.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, Lee Min Woo, or better known as Minwoo, accused of sexually harassing the women at a bar in Gangnam had disputed the claims via his agency, saying it was a misunderstanding.

The agency also claimed that the alleged victims would be withdrawing their reports soon.

However, Seoul Gangnam police station spokesman told local media OSEN that while official complaints had been withdrawn, investigation into the matter would still be continued.

“This is based on the Act of Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes,” the spokesman told the media outlet, adding that the date to question the entertainer has yet to be fixed.

“We are currently working out the schedule,” added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, fellow Shinhwa member Jun Jin urged fans to trust Minwoo.

“Many things can happen when celebrities attend various gatherings. I hope you will believe in him until the end, and please support him and pray for him.

“I’m sure all of you trust us, and I hope you won’t be too upset. I think that as long as you believe in him, the misunderstanding will be cleared up,” Soompi reported.