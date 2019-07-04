Ed Sheeran opens pop-up stores worldwide to celebrate new album, including KL

Ed Sheeran is set to release his fourth studio album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' on July 12. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 4 — Calling all Ed Sheeran fans!

The pop superstar has announced pop-up stores selling exclusive Ed Sheeran merchandise worldwide, in conjunction with the release of his fourth studio album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Lucky for “Sheerios” (fans of Ed Sheeran), Kuala Lumpur is on the list.

The album is set to release next week on July 12, and you will only have the weekend to raid the pop-up store to get your goodies at the Concourse Square in Paradigm Mall, which will be open from 10am to 10pm on July 13 and 14.

Details of the Ed Sheeran pop-up store in KL! — Picture courtesy of Warner Music Malaysia

The store will feature limited edition No. 6 Collaborations Project and Ed Sheeran x Kuala Lumpur merchandise which include T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, caps and more.

You can even get unique T-shirts designed with some of the other superstars that feature on his album like Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello, Bruno Mars and Chance the Rapper.

Quantities are limited, so expect a long, winding queue for your chance to get some swag.

The pop-up stores offer more than just merchandise, however, and fans can read about his experiences here in Malaysia, jam to songs from his latest album and even take loads of pictures with Ed Sheeran cutouts.