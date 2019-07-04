BTS is the bestselling artist in Korean online bookstore

Korean boy band BTS' popularity is undeniable as the outfit clinches the highest cumulative album sales in two decades. — Picture via Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 ― Korean boy band BTS sealed its popularity by clinching the highest cumulative album sales in two decades.

According to allkpop.com, BTS is also the act that has achieved the highest number of sold albums on popular online bookstore Aladin.

The portal reported that aside from the best-selling album, BTS's mini album Vol. 6 Map Of The Soul: Persona released in April also held the No. 1 spot on the accumulative consumption amount for a single product in the last 20 years.

The second and third spot of the highest cumulative sales of albums in the past 20 years went to peers EXO and Wanna One.

The publication with the highest cumulative sales is Hyemin's book, The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down while the author with the highest cumulative sales is JKRowling with the Harry Potter series.