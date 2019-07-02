Oops! Actor Kenneth Ma trips up, mentions cheating ex Jacqueline Wong's name to media

In the aftermath of a highly-publicised cheating scandal, Jacqueline Wong will no longer be appearing on ‘Men’s Kitchen.’ — Picture courtesy of Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Does disgraced actress Jacqueline Wong still “linger” in Kenneth Ma's heart?

It appears so when the actor accidentally blurted out Wong's name during an event to promote TVB drama Big White Duel.

Oriental Daily reported that during the event, reporters had asked him when will the love scenes with his co-star be aired.

He replied that it would be soon and mentioned Wong's name instead of his co-star.

Ma managed to salvage the situation by quickly correcting himself.

Earlier reports had stated that Wong had begged Ma to visit her in the United States.

To this Ma declined to comment and replied:

“No point talking about it. The matter has passed long time ago.”

With the recent slip of the tongue, fans of the couple are left wondering whether Ma still has feelings for Wong.

The 30-year-old Wong fled to the United States after her affair with actor and singer Andy Hui was exposed in April.

Shortly after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car blew up online, Hui hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

His wife Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage.