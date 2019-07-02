First look at ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ that stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 2 ― Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The film will see Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black get sent back into the game by teen player Spencer (Alex Wolff) but with their characters switched out from the earlier game.

The film also stars Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, Awkwafina, Rhys Darby, Massi Furlan and Dania Ramirez.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is set for US release on December 13.