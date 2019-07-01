‘Toy Story 4’ once again tops US box office

‘Toy Story 4’ by Josh Cooley. — Picture courtesy of The Walt Disney Company France

LOS ANGELES, July 1 — Toy Story 4 once again outplayed the competition at the North American box office, raking in US$57.9 million (RM239.3 million) in its second weekend in theatres, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said yesterdat.

The fourth instalment in the wildly popular Disney/Pixar series has earned US$236.9 million so far in the United States and Canada, alongside another US$259 million abroad.

The film again features the unmistakable voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, the ever-eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as the impulsive Buzz Lightyear (“To infinity, and beyond!”).

Far back in second place was “Annabelle Comes Home,” the latest in a series of horror films featuring the creepy doll, which opened at US$20.4 million.

In third place was another debut flick, Yesterday, a romantic comedy based on a fanciful idea: what if the Beatles never existed?

A mysterious global blackout leads the world to forget the Fab Four, except for one struggling singer-songwriter who becomes an overnight sensation by performing the iconic tunes.

Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), earned US$17 million.

Fourth place went to Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, at US$9.3 million.

And fifth spot went to Universal’s animated The Secret Life of Pets 2, at US$7.1 million.

A re-release of the blockbuster superhero film Avengers: Endgame earned US$5.5 million for seventh place, but its overall global box office take of US$2.761 billion is still US$27 million shy of the US$2.788 billion earned by Avatar.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

Men In Black: International (US$6.6 million)

Child’s Play (US$4.3 million)

Rocketman (US$3.9 million)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (US$3.2 million) — AFP-Relaxnews