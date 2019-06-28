New trailer sees Keira Knightley uncover ‘Official Secrets’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming political thriller ‘Official Secrets’ that stars Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes.

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — IFC Films has released a new trailer for upcoming political thriller Official Secrets that stars Keira Knightley.

The film tells the true story of Katharine Gun, an intelligence translator for the British government who discovers a top secret plot within the government prior to the 2003 Iraq war and decides to expose it.

The film also stars Adam Bakri, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes, Indira Varma, Conleth Hill, Tamsin Greig, Monica Dolan, Katherine Kelly and Rhys Ifans.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In 2003, as politicians in Britain and the US angle to invade Iraq, GCHQ translator Katharine Gun leaks a classified e-mail that urges spying on members of the UN Security Council to force through the resolution to go to war. Charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act, and facing imprisonment, Katharine and her lawyers set out to defend her actions. With her life, liberty and marriage threatened, she must stand up for what she believes in.”

Official Secrets is set for US release on August 30.