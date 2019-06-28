Miley Cyrus teases new collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey

US singer Miley Cyrus at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu June 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — The three pop stars will be the voices behind the upcoming theme song for the reboot of Charlie’s Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

On June 26, Miley Cyrus hinted at the collaboration between herself, Lana del Rey and Ariana Grande on Twitter. She shared a 14-second teaser for the film, originally posted by Sony Pictures, along with the caption “WE ARE COMING! @CharliesAngels @ArianaGrande @LanaDelRey.”

Ariana Grande also posted the same video featuring the Charlie’s Angels logo, with the caption stating “trailer tomorrow.” She tagged Miley Cyrus and Lana del Rey, as well as director Elizabeth Banks and actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Rumours of the yet-untitled collaboration sparked last week, when both Cyrus and Grande liked Instagram posts from fan accounts alluding to a possible joint track.

It would be the first time that all three artists collaborate. Grande and Cyrus previously performed a cover of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over at a benefit concert in 2017.

The first trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels is expected to drop on June 27. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three angels. Elizabeth Banks portrays Bosley, who acts as Charlie’s representative and was played by Bill Murray in the 2000 film.

The reboot is set to hit cinemas on November 15. — AFP-Relaxnews