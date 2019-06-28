‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ co-writer to direct thriller for Netflix

Drew Pearce made his directorial debut with the 2018 dystopian thriller, 'Hotel Artemis.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — After writing and directing his debut picture — 2018’s Hotel Artemis, bringing Jodie Foster back to the big screen — Drew Pearce has been signed up by Netflix to direct a new thriller called Quartermaster, according to Variety. The American streaming giant has not yet revealed plot details for the movie but is looking to cast a lead actor soon.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is yet to open in cinemas but the film’s co-writer already has a new project lined up. Variety reports that Drew Pearce is set to write and direct a thriller called Quartermaster for Netflix. The plot is still under wraps for the time being and there’s no word yet on a premiere date.

According to sources close to the project, it is Drew Pearce himself who brought the idea to the streaming platform. Reportedly impressed by the pitch, the American giant snapped up the project directly and is now looking to cast a lead actor.

A year after his directorial debut with Hotel Artemis — starring Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella and Sterling K. Brown — Drew Pearce is set to helm his second picture, serving as writer and director. The filmmaker will be joined by Marc Platt on production, with whom he previously worked on his debut picture in 2018. Marc Platt has worked with Netflix on the romantic comedy, Nappily Ever After, released in 2018 on the streaming site. He also served as producer on La La Land, Mary Poppins Returns and the Aladdin remake.

Drew Pearce broke out as a screenwriter on the 2013 hit Iron Man 3, which he co-wrote with Shane Black. The British filmmaker then pursued his career by penning Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation in 2015, starring Tom Cruise. Continuing in the action genre, Drew Pearce co-wrote the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba in the lead roles. The film is slated for August 2 release in US cinemas. — AFP-Relaxnews