Over 23 million Netflix accounts worldwide tune in to ‘When They See Us’

Vera Farmiga, Felicity Huffman and Joshua Jackson also star in ‘When They See Us’, out now on Netflix. — Netflix/AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — The drama series based on the “Central Park Five” case has been watched by more than 23 million Netflix accounts worldwide, the series creator and director Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter. The news was confirmed by Netflix, which retweeted her post on its US Twitter account. Note that Netflix very rarely releases viewing figures for its shows.

When They See Us has proved a hit in the US and beyond. After Netflix revealed that the drama series, based on real-life events, was one of the site’s most-watched shows in the US, the series creator followed up with some impressive global viewing figures. The show’s creator, producer and director, DuVernay took to Twitter on Tuesday, to share the news that over 23 million Netflix accounts worldwide had watched her When They See Us miniseries.

Imagine believing the world doesn’t care about real stories of black people. It always made me sad. So when Netflix just shared with me that 23M+ accounts worldwide have watched #WhenTheySeeUs, I cried. Our stories matter and can move across the globe. A new truth for a new day. pic.twitter.com/4vgCo0aKR9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 25, 2019

The post was retweeted by Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead” account on the social network, as well as by the streaming site’s official US account, confirming DuVernay’s figure.

On June 12, Netflix announced that When They See Us had been the most-watched series in the US every day since its May 31 premiere. However, true to form, the streaming giant didn’t give any exact details on viewing figures. These were instead revealed by DuVernay.

When They See Us is based on the real-life case of the “Central Park Five”, which shook the US in the 1990s when five young African-American and Hispanic teenagers were wrongfully arrested for the rape of a female jogger in New York. After being convicted for the crime, their nightmare only ended in 2002, when their convictions were overturned following a confession from the real rapist, Mathias Reyes, and DNA evidence. — AFP-Relaxnews