HK star Sammi Cheng's latest song features husband Andy Hui’s cheating scandal

Cheng has been keeping herself busy since the scandal unfolded in April. — Picture from Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Sammi Cheng’s new hit references some of the lowest points in the singer’s life, including her husband Andy Hui’s affair with actress Jacqueline Wong.

The Hong Kong superstar posted a snippet from We Grew Up in the Same Way on Instagram and spoke about how struggling with mental health and a rocky marriage provided inspiration for its lyrics.

“In the past 30 years, I have experienced a lot. I have gone through depression, my career has had ups and downs, and I survived some of the lows of life and the complexities of marriage.

“I had to bid goodbye to an arrogant outlook on life and know more about gratitude and humility,” she wrote.

The 46-year-old added that the song is about the “growth, wisdom, and love” that can transpire from such hardships.

Cheng’s marriage was put under the microscope after a video of Hui cosying up to Wong in a car went viral, prompting Hui to publicly apologise to his wife and forcing Wong to go into hiding.

The Beautiful Life”singer has since forgiven Hui for his infidelity and busied herself with preparations for her upcoming concerts.

Meanwhile, Hui has pulled out of a cruise ship performance while Wong was axed and replaced on two TVB dramas Forensic Heroes IV and Finding Her Voice after intense backlash over the scandal.