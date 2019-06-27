First teaser for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Twitter shows the Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott as the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — The Angels are back if this first teaser for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot is anything to go by.

Shared by Entertainment Tonight with hints that a full trailer may be released tomorrow, the teaser clip sees the Angels thick in action. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also portrays the agency’s manager Bosley aside from Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou, the film stars Kristen Stewart as Sabina Wilson, Ella Balinska as Jane Kano and Naomi Scott as Elena Houghlin.

The premise of the film is pretty much the same as the classic though now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, with the smartest, most fearless, most highly trained women all over the globe — multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs across the world. When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

The film also stars Jonathan Tucker, Nat Faxon, Noah Centineo, Sarah Bennani and Robert Maaser.

Charlie’s Angels is set for US release on November 15.