Lana del Rey’s new album is due in August

Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 26 — The singer broke the news on June 22, during her headlining show at Malahide Castle near Dublin, Ireland.

“I hope you like the new record, it’s coming out in two months,” she told the crowd, alluding to the impending release of her long-awaited fifth album Norman F*cking Rockwell.

The announcement was filmed by attendees and shared on social media via fan pages dedicated to the musician.

The album, which will follow her 2017 Lust for Life, was first announced in 2018, but no release date was confirmed at the time.

Since then, Lana del Rey has unveiled three singles from the upcoming record — Mariners Apartment Complex, Venice Bitch and hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have — but I have it.

She also recently revealed a teaser clip of the album’s title track, Norman F*cking Rockwell, on Instagram.

The artist is also working on several side projects. Back in January, she detailed her plans to release a book of poetry. The collection, entitled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, will be sold for US$1 (RM4.15) as her “thoughts are priceless.”

Lana del Rey is also reportedly working on an upcoming collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. Rumours were sparked when both Grande and Cyrus liked posts by fans alleging that a new collaboration between the three female artists was coming soon. — AFP-Relaxnews