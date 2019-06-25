Constance Wu to lead ‘Goodbye Vitamin’ adaptation

US actress Constance Wu arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — The Crazy Rich Asians actress has been cast in Universal’s adaptation of the award-winning debut novel by Rachel Khong.

The plot follows Ruth Young, whose father, a famous history professor, loses his job after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She returns home and works with her father’s former student to stage a fake class so that he can continue to teach.

Jennifer Yee McDevitt will adapt the screenplay. Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions; Wu will executive produce.

Khong’s 2017 novel won the California Book Award for First Fiction and was also an LA Times Book Prize Finalist.

Wu most recently starred in 2018’s hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, and also stars in TV series “Fresh Off the Boat,” which was recently renewed for another season. She will next be seen in upcoming comedy Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, set for a September 2019 release. — AFP-Relaxnews