Bill Murray to get Lifetime Achievement award at Rome fest

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — A-list star Bill Murray is to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival while director Ron Howard will unveil a documentary about Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, organizers said Monday.

Murray, 68, who starred in films including Ghostbusters (1984), Groundhog Day (1993) and Lost in Translation (2003), will also host a public talk at the festival, which runs from October 17 to 27 in the Italian capital.

The award will be presented by American Wes Anderson, who directed the actor in The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic.

The festival, now in its 14th year, will also feature a talk with director and producer Ron Howard, the man behind Apollo 13 (1995) and The Da Vinci Code (2006), who will present his documentary on legendary tenor Pavarotti, who died in 2007.

