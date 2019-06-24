Tyrese Gibson helps Naomie Harris expose corrupt cops in ‘Black and Blue’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Black and Blue’ that stars Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

LOS ANGELES, June 24 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller Black and Blue that stars Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Harris plays a rookie cop who captures her corrupt colleagues murdering a drug dealer. On the run from them, she teams up with the only person from her community willing to help her (Gibson) as she tries to ensure justice prevails.

The movie also stars Mike Colter, Frank Grillo, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp, and Nafessa Williams.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Black and Blue is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realising that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

Black and Blue is set for US release on October 25.