Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson to star in sci-fi love story 'Bliss'

Actress Salma Hayek — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 21 — The Amazon Studios production will be written and directed by Mike Cahill (I Origins, Another Earth). Cahill also directed the pilots of The Magicians, The Path and Rise.

The sci-fi drama follows recently divorced Greg (Wilson), whose life is falling apart when he meets the charming Isabel (Hayek).

Isabel, who lives on the streets, is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not reality but an ugly simulation taking place inside the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Though skeptical at first, Greg starts to think there may be something to this conspiracy theory.

Endgame Entertainment's James D. Stern will produce, with Lucas Smith and Marsha Swinton on board as executive producers.

Hayek was most recently seen in The Hummingbird Project with Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard, as well as in the critically-acclaimed Beatriz at Dinner.

She will next star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in comedy Limited Partners, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard where she reprises her role as Sonia Kincaid opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

Wilson most recently starred in Wonder with Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay and Father Figures alongside Ed Helms, Christopher Walken, JK Simmons, and Glenn Close. — AFP-Relaxnews