Home shopping network product test goes wrong, host Fauziah Gous soldiers on (VIDEO)

Fauziah was momentarily stunned but regained her composure within a second. — Instagram/fauziahgous

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Actress Fauziah Gous proved her mettle and acting prowess when the host of Astro’s home shopping network, Go Shop calmly continued after a demonstration fail of a promoted product.

While demonstrating the various attractive qualities of a popular dinnerware brand, she took to demonstrating the product supposedly made of tempered glass that claimed to be “break and chip resistant.”

Yer. Takkan pecah yer anak2. 😝 pic.twitter.com/F2EblxLBBj — Mighty Choco (@DrHasif) June 20, 2019

As she droned on about how the product was able to withstand breakage, Fauziah let drop a piece of the collection before the plate shattered into countless pieces.

Her co-host who appeared to have anticipated the disaster, covering her eyes quickly — quickly jumped to the aid of a momentarily stunned Fauziah and exclaimed, “I think that’s the one that was thrown several times already.”

The quick save allowed Fauziah to snap back into her role as she apologised for demonstrating using a plate that “had been thrown many times.”

A Twitter user shared the hilarious fail, and the video clip has been viewed more than 514,000 times, with over 25,000 retweets and more 11,000 Likes.

Social media were quick to react, with another user sharing another product fail from the same network.

same energy hshdhdhd pic.twitter.com/hkL4sOXKe0 — siti nur floppina (@fkadeya) June 20, 2019

Some, however, were more keen on the powers of premonition by her co-host.