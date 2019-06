A screengrab from Pink’s ‘90 Days’ music video.

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — The American singer has shared the video for her 90 Days single taken from her latest album, Hurt 2B Human, released in April.

The artist explains in an Instagram post that the 90 Days video was filmed in Portland and Detroit while on tour. The video, directed by one of her dancers, features the singer’s husband, Carey Hart.

Pink is currently touring Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews