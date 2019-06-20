Michael Fassbender to star in Lionsgate’s ‘Malko’ spy thriller

Michael Fassbender is set to play the spy Malko Linge, created by Gerard de Villiers. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Michael Fassbender — who plays Magneto in the X-Men film franchise — is set to produce and star in the action movie, Malko. The news comes as Lionsgate has secured international rights to the SAS series of espionage novels written by the French author, Gerard de Villiers, between 1965 and 2013.

Over the course of almost 50 years, Villiers wrote some 200 thrillers until his death in 2013, selling up to 150 million copies worldwide. The hero of his SAS franchise, Malko Linge, is a CIA operative and an Austrian nobleman.

Variety reports that Fassbender is set to play Linge, who, after spending his formative years in a Nazi camp for captured spies, now lives in his castle in Liezen, Austria, and carries out missions all over the world.

This first movie, with a screenplay by Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), will be based on book 29 in the SAS series, Checkpoint Charlie, published in 1975.

Before seeing the actor in this latest role, fans can catch Fassbender in Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in theatres now. — AFP-Relaxnews